Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Ashbaugh, 91, a lifelong, well-known St. Petersburg resident, went to be with the Lord, Thursday evening, December 30, 2021, at Clarview Nursing Home.

Elizabeth was born in St. Petersburg on November 27, 1930.

She was the daughter of the late Paul H. and Bessie M. Lieberum Linnon.

Betty was a 1948 graduate of St. Petersburg-Richland High School, and later graduated from the Youngstown Business College.

In her earlier years, Betty worked for her dad in the family’s grocery business.

She continued her role working in the family business with her brother Bill Linnon, as the manager of Linnon’s Foodland in Mariasville.

Following the store’s closing, Betty was employed at Clarion Hospital, and retired from the hospital as the director of housekeeping.

In her earlier years, Betty was a member of the Reformed United Church of Christ in St. Petersburg.

Following the Reformed Church’s closing, she became an active member of the St. Peter Lutheran Church in St. Petersburg where she taught Sunday school for many years.

Later, Betty became a member of the St. Petersburg United Methodist Church.

Betty served for many years on the St. Petersburg Cemetery board as secretary treasurer.

She was also a longtime, active member of the St. Petersburg Womens’ Club.

She and her husband “Doc” had enjoyed snowmobiling, western dancing, and playing cards.

Betty also enjoyed making beautiful cards on the computer for family birthdays and anniversaries.

Betty was married in St. Petersburg on September 21, 1949 by the Rev. John A. Borger, to Denton C. Ashbaugh. Denton preceded her in death on May 29, 2014.

She is survived by three children, Vickie Persic, and Dennis Ashbaugh and his companion, Cindy Dick, of St. Petersburg, and Jeffrey Ashbaugh, and his wife Rhonda, of Butler; six grandchildren, Barry Barger, and his wife Renae, of Sarver, Kayla Ashbaugh, of Butler, Joshua Ashbaugh, of Cranberry Twp., Angela Cardimona and her husband, Nick, of Trucksville, Mychael Davis and her husband, Bill, of Zelienople, and Danelle Persic, of Grove City; and three great-grandchildren, Michael, Olivia, and Bayley.

Betty is also survived by her sister, Margaret Hoover, and her husband, Daryl, of Indian Land, SC; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Paul D. and Kathryn Ashbaugh, of St. Petersburg, Larry and Mary Lynne Ashbaugh, of Bristolville, OH, Richard and Carol Ashbaugh, of Falconer, NY, Mary Margaret Ashbaugh, of Laguna Woods, CA, and Rachael Ashbaugh, of Ephrata, as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Dan Persic, her brother and sister-in-law, William and Fern Linnon, and her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Keith Ashbaugh, James Ashbaugh, Madelyn and Sheldon Morrison, and Norma and Eugene McHenry.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc. 802 Grove Street, St. Petersburg from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday.

A private family funeral will follow with the Rev. Dan Myers, a retired Methodist pastor and longtime family friend, officiating.

Interment will be beside her husband in the St. Petersburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 81, St. Petersburg, PA 16054 or to the St. Petersburg Cemetery Association, PO Box 225, St. Petersburg, PA 16054.

For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

