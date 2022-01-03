 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Financial Forgiveness Programs Available for Public Service Employees

Monday, January 3, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaking with the press. After reaching another milestone that expands early education to more than 3,200 additional young children, Governor Tom Wolf today visited Community Services for Children’s Learning Hub in Allentown. During the visit, the governor highlighted the $30 million increase in state funding so more children can attend a quality pre-k program and the $655 million in federal funding available to help child care providers stabilize during the pandemic, allowing more parents to return to work. Allentown, PA – September 30, 2021HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf reminded Pennsylvanians working in the public service sector of available student loan forgiveness programs ahead of the new year, including the Pennsylvania Student Loan Relief for Nurses Program, which will accept applications beginning January of 2022.

“As a commonwealth and as a nation, we can’t afford for astronomical student loan debt to keep talented people from choosing a career in public service. Student loan forgiveness programs demonstrate how much we value the Pennsylvanians, including our nurses, teachers and firefighters, who have chosen careers that make a difference in our communities,” said. Gov. Wolf. “These programs are a way to thank individuals for their tireless efforts and encourage more students to follow these career paths. Opportunities for loan forgiveness are available now, and we must spread the word so eligible Pennsylvanians can take advantage of these crucial programs.”

Beginning January 2022, the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency will take applications for the Pennsylvania Student Loan Relief for Nurses Program. The program was developed to support nurses who have worked and continue to work tirelessly to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Awardees will receive student loan relief up to $2,500 for each year of work for no more than three years, with a maximum benefit of $7,500. To learn more and ensure interested participants receive up-to-date information on the program, visit the program website here.

“As a nurse, I was proud to advocate for this funding and I’m excited to be working with Governor Wolf and PHEAA to launch this student loan relief program,” said Senator Maria Collett. “For Pennsylvania’s nurses, COVID-19 has made an already challenging and stressful job exponentially harder; this program is a great first step to better support them and keep them in the profession.”

Additionally, last week, Gov. Wolf announced that the commonwealth will not tax student loan forgiveness from the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program and the Pennsylvania Student Loan Relief for Nurses Program. This decision aligns with the federal government and brings Pennsylvania in line with most states. It also removes a burden from student borrowers who receive loan forgiveness in Pennsylvania by ensuring that they aren’t surprised by a large tax bill the year they receive their loan forgiveness.

The Department of Revenue issued a revised tax bulletin to clarify the language around student loan forgiveness and make clear that loan forgiveness through these programs are not considered taxable income.

“The last 22 months battling the pandemic have put significant strain on the employees of the public service sector here in Pennsylvania and nationwide,” said Gov. Wolf. “By supporting our fellow Pennsylvanians, we keep the commonwealth competitive against other states and further prosper by ensuring the best and brightest minds call Pennsylvania home.”


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.