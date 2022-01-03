 

Hearing for Clarion Man Charged With Punching Woman in Face During Domestic Dispute Set for Tomorrow

Monday, January 3, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel-3577255_1280-1024x563CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning for a Clarion man who allegedly punched a woman in the face during a domestic dispute.

Court documents indicate 43-year-old Christopher L. Donaldson is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:30 a.m. on January 4, 2022.

Donaldson faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that took place at a residence in Clarion Township in October.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:57 p.m. on Friday, October 15, Clarion-based State Police were notified about a domestic dispute occurring at a residence on South Second Avenue in Clarion.

Police proceeded to the scene and made contact with the involved parties.

An investigation subsequently determined that an argument had taken place between Christopher L. Donaldson and a female victim.

While speaking to the victim, police observed recent physical injuries to the left side of her forehead and a significant bruise on her left elbow, as well as a large welt and a scratch above her left eye, according to the complaint.

When asked about how she had suffered the injuries, the victim reportedly told police that they were the result of a “tussle” between her and Donaldson, the complaint states.

Police also spoke to a known witness who reported arriving at the scene and witnessing Donaldson and the victim arguing. The witness told police she saw Donaldson punch the victim in the face with a closed fist, which reportedly sent the victim into a wall of the residence.

Donaldson was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 2:10 a.m. on October 16.


