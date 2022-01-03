Howard John “Howie” Lockwood, Jr., 69, of Seneca, died at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Friday afternoon, December 31, 2021.

He was born in Washington, D.C. on September 12, 1952, the son of Shirley Jean (Hipwell) Lockwood of Seneca and the late Howard John Lockwood, Sr.

He was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

Mr. Lockwood was of the Methodist faith.

Howie enjoyed classic cars, Hummer vehicles, racing, and watching his great-nephew, Tyler, race.

He was employed at Joy Manufacturing in Franklin before moving to Florida.

In Florida, he worked as a repairman and installer for an air conditioning company for 34 years.

He was married in Florida on November 15, 1985 to Mary H. (Haney), and she survives.

Also surviving is his mother, Shirley J. Lockwood of Seneca; his sister, Cheryl Virgile of Oil City; a nephew, Jeremy Grieff of Virginia Beach, Virginia; a niece, Amanda Carbaugh of Rockland; and his great-nephew, Tyler Wyant.

Howie was preceded in death by his father; his niece, Jesica Virgile; and his brother-in-law, Raymond Virgile.

There will be no visitation or service held.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to Howie’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

