 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Jefferson County Man Wanted on Terroristic Threats Charges Taken into Custody

Monday, January 3, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Screenshot 2022-01-02 080605 newGASKILL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Punxsutawney man wanted on terroristic threats charges has been taken into custody.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident began with a domestic dispute that reportedly took place around 8:15 a.m. on January 1, at a residence on Winslow Road in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County.

Police say further investigation and interviews revealed the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Haden Cole Roy, of Punxsutawney, attempted to steal a dirt bike on the property.

According to police, an argument then ensued and Roy allegedly brandished a semiautomatic handgun, pointing it towards the victim(s).

Following the initial investigation, police began a search for Roy, and he was subsequently located and taken into custody on Sunday, January 2.

Police note Roy was also wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police as well as the PA Board of Probation & Parole.

Related charges are pending.

RELATED:

State Police Seek Information on Punxsy Man Wanted on Terroristic Threats


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.