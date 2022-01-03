Jefferson County Man Wanted on Terroristic Threats Charges Taken into Custody

GASKILL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Punxsutawney man wanted on terroristic threats charges has been taken into custody.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident began with a domestic dispute that reportedly took place around 8:15 a.m. on January 1, at a residence on Winslow Road in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County.

Police say further investigation and interviews revealed the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Haden Cole Roy, of Punxsutawney, attempted to steal a dirt bike on the property.

According to police, an argument then ensued and Roy allegedly brandished a semiautomatic handgun, pointing it towards the victim(s).

Following the initial investigation, police began a search for Roy, and he was subsequently located and taken into custody on Sunday, January 2.

Police note Roy was also wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police as well as the PA Board of Probation & Parole.

Related charges are pending.

RELATED:

State Police Seek Information on Punxsy Man Wanted on Terroristic Threats

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.