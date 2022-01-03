Karol A. Miller, 74, a resident of 1468 Belmar Road, Franklin died peacefully Thursday, December 30, 2021 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca, following an extended illness.

She was born July 16, 1947 at Camp Campbell, Kentucky, a beloved daughter of the late: Elmer J. Fiely, Sr. and his late wife, Margaret.

She was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

She was employed at the Oil City Hospital and later on K-Mart.

In her spare time, she enjoyed bowling and billiards; however, music was a passion and was incorporated in her daily life.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Raymond D. Miller, Jr.; her daughters: Angel M. Bianchi of Franklin, and Suzette R. Miller of Polk; her son, Raymond D. Miller, III of Franklin; three grandsons: Aiden R. Botts of Polk, Primo Z. Bianchi of Harrisburg, and Ryan Miller of Georgia; three granddaughters: Caitlin D. Miller of Georgia, Giovanna Bianchi of Oil City, and Ariyanna R. Miller of Polk; a brother, Ronald E. Fiely and his wife, Molly, of Rocky Grove; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Karol was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Elmer J. Fiely, Jr.; a sister, Shirley Moronski; and by her beloved daughter, Ramanda D. Milford.

She valued her family, and spent many years caretaking her parents and other family members.

Karol will be deeply missed by her husband, children, extended family and friends, and by her beloved Chihuahuas.

Family and friends may call Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 9-11AM in the Galloway United Methodist Church, 196 Seysler Rd, Franklin.

Funeral services in celebration of Karol’s life will take place at 11 AM immediately following visitation in the church, with Pastor Roy Gearhart officiating.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in Karol’s name to: Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 720 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk St, Franklin.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence, if desired.

