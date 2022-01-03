 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Man Busted With Cocaine, Marijuana in Jenks Township

Monday, January 3, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Police New aJENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler man was reportedly busted in possession of cocaine and marijuana on State Route 66 last month.

Court documents indicate Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 55-year-old Terry Hubert Webb.

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, Trooper Smith, of PSP Marienville, initiated a traffic stop on State Route 66, east of Dots Run, in Jenks Township, Forest County, after observing the vehicle making a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the operator and two other occupants of the vehicle had recently smoked marijuana.

One of the passengers, identified as Terry Hubert Webb, was searched prior to being transported in a state police patrol to await a ride at PSP Marienville barracks.

He was subsequently found to be in possession of a white powder substance in a plastic baggie. When asked about the substance, Webb reportedly stated it was cocaine, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Webb was also found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana, three plastic containers with marijuana residue, a white and blue metal container, a black metal smoking device with marijuana residue, and a red plastic straw with white residue. All of these items were concealed in his pockets.

The following charges were filed against Webb through Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on December 29, 2021:

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor
– Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor
– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor
– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

A preliminary hearing for the case has not yet been scheduled.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.