Man Busted With Cocaine, Marijuana in Jenks Township

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler man was reportedly busted in possession of cocaine and marijuana on State Route 66 last month.

Court documents indicate Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 55-year-old Terry Hubert Webb.

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, Trooper Smith, of PSP Marienville, initiated a traffic stop on State Route 66, east of Dots Run, in Jenks Township, Forest County, after observing the vehicle making a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the operator and two other occupants of the vehicle had recently smoked marijuana.

One of the passengers, identified as Terry Hubert Webb, was searched prior to being transported in a state police patrol to await a ride at PSP Marienville barracks.

He was subsequently found to be in possession of a white powder substance in a plastic baggie. When asked about the substance, Webb reportedly stated it was cocaine, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Webb was also found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana, three plastic containers with marijuana residue, a white and blue metal container, a black metal smoking device with marijuana residue, and a red plastic straw with white residue. All of these items were concealed in his pockets.

The following charges were filed against Webb through Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on December 29, 2021:

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

A preliminary hearing for the case has not yet been scheduled.

