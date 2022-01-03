Nancy E. Guth, 79, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday evening, December 29, 2021 at The Haven of North Hills in Pittsburgh.

Born in Oil City on December 6, 1942, she was a daughter of the late William and Theresa Brucato McFadden.

Nancy was a graduate of Oil City High School.

On December 31, 1960 she married Wilfred H. “Willie” Guth at St. Venantius Church in Rouseville and he preceded her in death on June 1, 2014.

Nancy and Willie had a wonderful life together and traveled the world extensively to places such as Italy, Japan and Germany.

Nancy had a passion for animals her entire life.

She raised horses on her farm and loved her dog, Wrigley.

She was also an avid reader.

Nancy worked behind the scenes with her husband at their business, Allegheny Toyota.

Willie could always rely on Nancy’s advice and insight.

Above all, Nancy was a dedicated mother and grandmother who took excellent care of her family.

She was the matriarch of her family and will be greatly missed by all.

She was a longtime member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin.

Surviving are three children; Stephen S. Guth and his wife Robyn of Franklin, Michael P. Guth and his wife Sarah of Franklin and Michelle L. Blass and her husband Guy of Pittsburgh; seven grandchildren, Joshua Guth, Ryan Guth, Danielle Guth, Alexander Guth, Andrew Guth, William Blass and Michael Blass and a sister, Janet Mendenhall.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Samantha Guth; two siblings, Jo Anne Russo and Robert McFadden and a brother-in-law, Paul Mendenhall.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 2:00 – 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday.

A vigil service will be held at 5:45 P.M. Tuesday in the funeral home with Deacon Richard O’Polka of St. Patrick Church, officiating.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty St. Franklin with Father Jason Mitchell, Celebrating Mass.

Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VARHA 150 Wagner Drive Franklin PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

