Oberlander Announces $2.4 Million for Two Recreational Projects

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Two state grants worth nearly $2.5 million will benefit recreational projects in both Clarion and Armstrong Counties, Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) recently announced.

The first project will award $2.4 million for the development of the Armstrong Trail in Brady Township. The funds will help with rehabilitation of the Brady Tunnel; ADA access, landscaping, project sign, and other related site improvements.

“The Brady Tunnel has been a work in progress for some time and has received previous state grants because it is such an important link in our local and regional trail networks,” Oberlander said. “I am pleased to see additional funding to allow for further development.”

The second grant will be put to use in Cowanshannock Township, which will receive $50,000.00 for the rehabilitation of the NuMine Playground. Work there will include renovation of the basketball court; construction of pedestrian walkway; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign, and other related site improvements.

“Not only would these projects provide good construction jobs through local vendors but the improved accessibility will also benefit both residents and visitors,” Oberlander said in endorsing the projects. “This grant program is highly competitive so it speaks to the quality and importance of these projects that they were funded. I am pleased to see the 63rd District receiving this funding.”

The grants are part of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Community Conservation Projects Program (C2P2) that seek to enhance recreational opportunities throughout the state.

Funding comes from the Keystone Fund, which is generated from a portion of the realty transfer tax, the Environmental Stewardship Fund, fees for ATV/Snowmobile licenses, and federal money.

