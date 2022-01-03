Pauline Ruth Monrean Stover, age 87 of Knox, passed on to be with her Lord and Savior on January 1,2022 following a long battle with dementia.

She joins her beloved husband, Corny Stover who died just thirteen days before her.

Pauline was the second child and first daughter of Jackson Melvin Monrean and Mary Elizabeth Goughler Monrean who preceded her in death.

Pauline was born at home on January 27, 1934, in Beaver Township during a big winter storm.

She was also preceded in death by her brother Melvin Monrean, and her youngest sister Kay Monrean O’Neil.

Pauline is survived by three sisters, Ruby Mays of Knox, Florence Thompson of Wentling’s Corners, and Lois Ashbaugh and her husband, Cecil, of Knox.

She is also survived by a brother-in-law, Dale Stover, of Cleveland and a sister-in-law, Carole Stover, from Seneca.

Also surviving Pauline are her children: Elizabeth Karen Allaman and her husband, Ron, of Knox and Kerry Allen Stover and his wife, Beverly, also of Knox.

Pauline has four grandchildren: Angela Rhoades and her fiancée, Casey Daugherty, of Mars; Justin Allaman and his wife, Alison, of Erie; Remington Stover and his wife, Darina, of York, and Felicia Stover of Pittsburgh.

Pauline adored her grandchildren and spent many happy hours with them baking, fishing, playing games and supporting them in every way.

Pauline’s extra blessings were seven great-grandchildren: Lily and Brynlee Rhoades; Bryan, Riley and Abigail Allaman; and Gaitlin and Grady Stover, and numerous nieces and nephews, whom she adored.

Pauline was a proud member of the Class of 1951 at Keystone High School where she played in the band.

Pauline’s musical talent was well known in the area.

She played the piano at church and for her family.

She took business classes from Miss Crissman.

After graduation Pauline worked at Knox Glass as a bookkeeper.

She also kept the books for Corny’s Sales and Service in Knox.

Pauline met the love of her life while attending Bible School as a child at St Paul’s United Church of Christ.

Their friendship became a rare lifetime commitment to one another.

They were united in matrimony at a lovely, double ring ceremony on August 6, 1954.

Reverend Lewis Fox presided over the ceremony and united Pauline and Corny in marriage and Pauline’s sister, Ruby, was wed to Fred Mays.

The two couples remained close throughout the coming years.

Corny and Pauline were married for almost 68 years.

Their commitment to one another was exemplary.

The center of Corny and Pauline’s life remained their church, St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wentling’s Corners.

Pauline served as Sunday School teacher, and pianist at church.

Regular church attendance was required every week in Pauline’s home, usually followed by a delicious chicken or roast beef dinner.

What a cook she was! Nothing made her happier than gathering her family for food and games.

She helped to organize many parties for friends and family.

Her apple pies from scratch were phenomenal.

Pauline loved to travel. She and Corny traveled as much and as long as they could.

Pauline’s suitcase was always at the ready, as were her stories upon arriving home.

If it was possible to do some fishing during that trip, Pauline was all in!

Pauline also served as a Girl Scout Leader for many years.

She traveled with her Senior Girl Scout Troop to a beautiful Girl Scout camp in Mexico.

Her organization skills and determined enthusiasm for life made her an excellent leader of young girls.

During her leadership she took the girls on many camping trips and adventures.

Pauline was also a member of Eastern Star, The Red Hatters, a bowling league and the Knox Civic Club.

She enjoyed the work done by these giving and fun organizations.

Pauline was always ready and willing to help anyone in need or suffering.

She lived her faith by loving and sharing. Her favorite hymn was “Bless Be the Tie That Binds, our Hearts in Christian Love.”

She worked hard throughout her life making sure hearts were united with Jesus and one another.

Because of Covid there will not be a service at this time. A private viewing will be held for the family.

The family invites you to a celebration of life for both Corny and Pauline this summer at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

A tentative date has been set for August 6, 2022.

If you would like to donate in Pauline’s name, please consider St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 587 Knox, PA 16232, or the Clarion-Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16213

