Just lately, Raymond P. “Buzz” Latchaw told his caregivers at The Caring Place, “Tell Connie I’ll be late. I’ve got everything out but I have my backhoe stuck in the doorway.”

Well, December 30, 2021, he finally broke down and gave Connie her favorite Christmas gift. He went to be by her side, and what a celebration that will be!

Connie said, “Buzz, I think it’s time for us to go.” He always said, “I’m not ready yet!” He had more terrorizing to do on the streets of Franklin with his Toyota truck with greater than 200,000 miles.

He was always trying to transpose his age to be younger, but there is no transposing 88.

His first grade teacher told him he spelled his last name wrong, so since that day, the family went to Latchaw from Latshaw.

He was always proud of the fact that he lied about his age and was driving at age 15; until Medicare started, and he wanted to correct the change.

Buzz was in construction and was part of “Karns and Latchaw”.

He built many houses in the Rocky Grove area. He bought and sold real estate, at one time owning and maintaining 62 rentals.

He was a genius in operating backhoes and bulldozers.

Buzz proudly served in the U.S. military from 1953-1955.

He helped his three sons build and start Time Machine on the Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township.

Left to cherish his memory: Bobbie Geer Barker (Ken); Betty Maxon (Clayton “Bud”); Tod Latchaw (Paula); Michael Latchaw (Cindy); Jeffrey Latchaw (Pam); and Janice Garich. A half brother, Walter E. Latshaw (Karen); two half sisters: Debbie Hazlet; Kathy Rhoades (Duane); a brother-in-law, Robert Whitten; and a half brother-in-law, Roger Rossman; in addition to 20 grandchildren; and multiple great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his beloved wife, Constance “Connie” Latchaw; his mother and step-father: Lillian and Robert Karns; his father and step-mother: Walter B. and Mary Jane Latshaw; two sons-in-law: William Geer and Joseph Conaway; a grandson, Green Beret, U.S. Special Forces Medic Kenneth Lehman; and by a half sister, Suzanne Rossman.

Per the family’s request, private funeral services are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Buzz’s name to either: The Christian Loving Fund of The Caring Place, 103 North 13th Street, Franklin, PA 16323; The Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346; or to the charity of one’s choice.

