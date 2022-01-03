 

Ronald E. Porter

Monday, January 3, 2022 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-HQUanV4JZ1qn0ORonald E. Porter, 63, of Oil City, PA., passed away Thursday Dec. 30, 2021 at the Titusville Hospital.

Born Oct. 5, 1958 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Thomas & Alice Riley Porter.

Ron was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He was married to the former Sheila Smith and she survives.

Ron worked in the automotive industry and held several positions for many years.

He was a volunteer for the Cornplanter Volunteer Fire Department and was a firefighter EMT.

He enjoyed racing, drove West Penn modifieds and enjoyed drag racing.

Ron was the crew chief and owner of the families race team Crown Jewel racing.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, the companionship of his dogs and also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Ron never missed any of his childrens or grandchildrens events.

He is survived by two children, Corrine Heeter and William Porter & his wife Sara; grandchildren, Ayden Riley, Jolene Alice, Cora-Anne Liberty, Scarlett Penelope, Kiara Kayleen, Hailey Ann and Eleana Lynn.

He is also survived by special family Branden & Sarah King.

He was preceded in death by sisters Cheryl Anne and Carol Anne and his dogs Brandy, Ginger, Jewel and Panda Bear.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date for friends and family to come and share stories and laughs.

In lieu of flowers please make donations made to the funeral home.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

