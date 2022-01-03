Say What?!: Family’s Winning Lottery Ticket Nearly Given Away as Christmas Gift

AUSTRALIA – An Australian family who won a nearly $20,000.00 lottery prize said the winning ticket nearly ended up being given away as a Christmas gift.

The Elenora Heights, New South Wales family told The Lott officials they bought a stack of scratch-off tickets from the Elanora Heights Newsagency to distribute to friends and family members for Christmas.

