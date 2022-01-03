SPONSORED: Meet Our Staff: Brandy Brady and Shaina O’Brien
West Park Rehab takes pride in their knowledgable and genuine employees.
Brandy Brady is a Physical Therapist Assistant treating patients at the Seneca office.
Brandy, a registered yoga teacher, enjoys implementing yoga-based exercises and physical therapy treatment when appropriate. She also assists Dr. Shaina O’Brien, DPT, with the women’s health program at Seneca.
Brandy’s understanding of the benefits of yoga-based exercises gives her a unique way of delivering her therapy.
Here is what patients have to say: “The staff at West Park rehab in Seneca (Brandy) are phenomenal. I wish I would’ve come sooner. They had me back to myself within a few short weeks” (Joe, 2021).
Eddie St. Clair, DPT, owner of West Park Rehab, has to say this about Brandy: “ Brandy not only teaches yoga-based exercises to help patients, she genuinely incorporates the concepts of mindfulness as she communicates with others. She made numerous instructional yoga videos in 2020 that were posted on the clinic’s Facebook page in an effort to help people keep flexible, strong, and manage stress. It was a welcome change from the inactivity and worry that prevailed in the early months of the pandemic.”
Shaina O’Brien, DPT, was born and raised in Oil City. Dr. O’Brien is the lead physical therapist in the Seneca office.
In addition to treating orthopedic conditions, Shaina also treats patients with vertigo and concussions. Shaina and her team and Seneca also have a cardiopulmonary reconditioning program helping individuals with endurance problems.
More recently, that has included treatment to help individuals safely regain their stamina after Covid.
Additionally, Shaina is a level one Certified Women’s Health Therapist. This area of specialty focuses on pelvic pain, incontinence, and organ prolapse. Dr. O’Brien is one of the only therapists in the region that specializes in this type of treatment.
Here is what her patients have to say about her: “This program has really improved my quality of life. I am really happy with the progress that I’ve made and I’m grateful. I was evaluated and a plan was developed to deal with the issues that I needed help with. Everyone has the same goal which is to help others recover and regain their mobility” (Gary 2021).
Eddie St. Clair, DPT, owner of West Park Rehab has this to say about Shaina: “Shaina combines her expertise in physical therapy with compassion. Patients who are under her care consistently tell me that she is very knowledgeable, a good listener and that there is kindness in the delivery of her treatment. And, that is rare in the fast-paced world of physical therapy.”
If you are in need of physical therapy, you can call today and set up an appointment with one of our physical therapists at our Seneca office by calling 814-493-8631.
And – in case you didn’t know, you can be seen without a referral, and treatment is covered by nearly all insurance.
“If you need us we’ll be there for you.”
West Park Rehab is located at 3233 Route 257 Seneca, PA 16346.
