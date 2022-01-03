Susan Kay Bradybaugh, 50, of Oil City, PA., passed away Saturday Jan.1, 2021 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

Born Aug. 10, 1971 in Franklin, PA., She was the daughter of Roberta Wilt Guntrum and the late Clair Oakes Sr.

Susan attended Cranberry Schools.

She was married to John A. Bradybaugh on April 20, 1996 and he survives.

Susan had worked as a cashier at the Oil City Giant Eagle.

She loved cats and collected angels.

Susan always put everyone else first and was always thinking of others.

In addition to her husband of Oil City, she is survived by her mother Roberta Guntrum of Oil City; two children, Chastity Renee Oakes of Titusville, and Robert Bradybaugh & his girlfriend Samantha of Oil City; grandchildren, Aurora and Ellee; a sister, Dee Oakes of York, SC; a brother, Clair Oakes of Oil City; her in laws, Ron Whitmer & his wife Patricia of SC; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father , she was preceded in death by two sisters, Trina Oakes and Pamela Sue Oakes, and step father Kevin Guntrum

Memorials may be made to the Reinsel Funeral Home, 116 Bissell Ave. Oil City, PA. 16301 to help the family defray funeral expenses.

Memorials Services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

