Young Professionals: Janet Hockman Spreads Her Passion Through Art

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – When Janet Hockman paints, outside problems go away.

(This is an ongoing series focusing on Young Professionals in Clarion County. Photo submitted. Explore Young Professionals is brought to you by The Haskell House. To nominate a young professional, email [email protected])

“It’s kind of like a therapy for me,” she told exploreClarion.com. “Everything else around me melts away. It’s a way to quiet my mind. It’s kind of a magical process.”

It is that passion that Hockman shares with her students. The Clarion native is the high school art teacher at Keystone School District and is an art instructor outside of school, as well.

Her journey began, she said, “playing teacher” in the third and fourth grades.

“I would make-believe. I would set up my entire bedroom as a classroom and play with my stuff animals and old textbooks,” Hockman reminisced.

She knew that she wanted to be a teacher, just not what type.

It was not until the tenth grade at Clarion Area High School that things clicked. To pursue an art education, Hockman attended Temple University’s Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia and graduated in 2010 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Painting with her teaching certification and a minor in art history. During her time there, she studied abroad in Rome.

In total, she spent six years in Philadelphia and began her teaching career there.

“Then, I kind of bounced around a little bit,” Hockman explained. “I moved across the country to Oregon, and I was there for about five years working as a high school art teacher. I absolutely loved it out there, but it was too far from home.”

She came back to Pennsylvania, first obtaining a Masters of Arts in Art Education from Edinboro University in 2016 and then moving near Harrisburg in 2017 to continue her career as an art instructor. It was not until the summer of 2020 that she interviewed at Keystone, and after landing the job, came back to her hometown.

“It’s really what I wanted,” said Hockman. “I felt like I wanted to be back in my hometown. I felt I had enough traveling and experience elsewhere at that point.”

High school was always a natural fit for Hockman. Older students offer more opportunities to do “higher-level things” with their art projects.

“There’s nothing wrong with elementary art; it just wasn’t the same connection that I felt when I was with my high school students,” she said. “I relate to my older students more with techniques and different art materials.”

Hockman reflects on her time as a high school art student, under the tutelage of former Clarion Area High School Art Teacher Raymond Jones, to inform her teaching pedagogy. She specifically mentioned the grid method, where a grid is drawn on a photograph and followed by another grid of an equal ratio on whatever the artist wants to work on.

“When you have the grid method, you can block everything else out and focus on one square at a time,” said Hockman. “I also – like Mr. Jones – have my students choose images and photos of things that they like, their interests. I don’t want my students’ projects to look all the same.”

Not only does Hockman teach high school, but she also conducts adult classes at Deer Creek Winery once a month called “Paint with a Pint.”

“For me, it gives me the opportunity to share my passion with more people,” she said. “That’s really kind of why I became an art teacher. I wanted to pass on my knowledge and skills, just because I enjoy it so much, I want other people to enjoy it as well.”

There is not much of a difference between teaching high schoolers and adults art.

“When you get down to it, it’s very similar,” Hockman said. “I start every class with a little message that I specialize on teaching adolescents how to paint and what I found is across the board, my younger students, sixth, seventh, eighth grade. They have no problem diving right in. It’s like they can’t mess anything up. But, then all of a sudden they get a little bit older and they start to get really self-aware and insecure about their creativity. Don’t let those insecurities, don’t let those voices come to your head.”

Landscape paintings are the best for teaching art, she said, and incidentally are Hockman’s favorite thing to paint.

“I create all the example paintings,” she said about what her adult students work on during Paint with a Pint.

“That is very difficult because I’m not creating it for myself. The whole time I have to think, ‘Okay, how am I going to teach this to somebody that’s never picked up a paintbrush before?’ and landscape tends to be kind of an easy way to get people into painting. It’s not too intimidating. You can mess up something on a landscape, and it doesn’t look too out of the ordinary.”

Outside of art, Hockman loves to spend time outdoors – especially on the Clarion River. She recently adopted a Goldendoodle puppy, named Poppet.

Hockman said that she is close to her parents, who live in the area.

“After you’re away for so long and you don’t have family to rely on, you definitely don’t take it for granted anymore. It’s really nice to have,” she said.

In addition to her art certification, Hockman is also a certified yoga instructor; although, she said she has never taught since she earned her certification right before the COVID-19 shutdowns of March 2020.

Looking back at her past experiences, Hockman reflected on traveling to Oregon.

“I (travel) back to Oregon every summer. I feel like I kind of developed a family while I was there.”

(This is an ongoing series focusing on Young Professionals in Clarion County. Explore Young Professionals is brought to you by The Haskell House.)

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.