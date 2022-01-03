Virginia M. Upham, 85, of Rouseville, PA. , passed away peacefully Dec. 30, 2021 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

Born Sept. 24, 1936 in Brookfield, VT., she was the daughter of the late Merrill &Luella Clough Upham.

Virginia was educated in a one room school house in East Braintree ,Vermont and graduated from University of Maryland.

She left Vermont for the U.S. Air Force in 1957 and retired as MSG., In 1980.

She came to Pennsylvania in 1983, as she thought it was a good place to retire.

She was most proud of raising three orphan boys and helped establish a home for battered woman and children in Texas in the 1960’s.

Virginia was a life member of the PNA Club, Pulaski Club and the Golden Agers.

She is survived by dear friend Mary Aleksiewicz and the extended Goreczny family.

nephews Merrill Upham, Greg Upham and James Upham

and three nieces Vicki Upham , Julie Upham and Penny Upham

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family and was preceded in death by dear friend Cecilia Goreczny.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com

Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.

