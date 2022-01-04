 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 28. South wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday – A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. South wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow between 8pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of snow after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. West wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.


