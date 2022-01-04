 

Area Man Injured in Route 28 Crash

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulance-blurry-6SUMMERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was injured in a crash on State Route 28 on Sunday afternoon.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 2:12 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, on Harrison Street (Route 28), in Summerville Borough, Jefferson County.

Police say 74-year-old Charles W. Brown, of Summerville, was traveling north on Harrison Street when his 2017 Ford Focus veered off the south side of the roadway and struck a fire hydrant.

When members of the Summerville Fire Department arrived at the scene, they found Brown unresponsive with his foot still on the gas pedal. The first responders then forced entry through the passenger side front window to put the vehicle in park and shut it off, according to police.

Brown was transported to Penn Highlands Brookville by Summerville Volunteer Fire Department for injuries of unknown severity.

The crash investigation is ongoing.


