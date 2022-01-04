Boyd C. Elkin, 91 of Punxsutawney, PA, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2021, while a resident of Penn Highlands, Jefferson Manor, in Brookville, PA.

Born June 29, 1930, in Punxsutawney He was the son of the late H.C. Elkin & Margaret (Miller) Elkin, and on June 7th, 1958, he married the love of his life, Janet Lois Brown (who survives) at the Glade Run Church in Dayton, PA, and this past year celebrated 63 years of marriage.

Boyd attended the Punxsutawney Area High School, graduating with the class of 1949, and upon graduation served in the Korean Conflict as a corporal in the US Army and was a Purple Heart recipient.

Upon his discharge from the US Army, in the 1950’s Boyd worked as a welder for the Acme Machine & Welding Co in Punxsutawney until his retirement after 34 years.

Boyd was Methodist by faith, a member of the Porter United Methodist Church where he served as a teacher in every aspect of the church, loved playing the piano in church, also enjoyed gardening, and especially farming with his John Deere tractors.

In addition to his wife Janet, He is survived by his 6 children; John Elkin (wife Pamela) of Brookville, PA, Darrell Elkin of New Bethlehem, PA, Janice (husband Barry) Bish of Mayport, PA, Janet Brocious (and her late husband Chuck) of New Bethlehem, PA, Wendell Elkin of Rossiter, PA & Brenda (husband Sean) Weinberg of South Beloit, IL; 13 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren.

Boyd was proceeded in passing by his parents, two brothers – John M. Elkin and Dwight Elkin, three sisters – Alice Reed, Erma Dobson, Letha Snyder, and an infant great-granddaughter Madeline Bish.

The family of Boyd C. Elkin will receive friends on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 9AM to 11AM at the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service celebrating his life will take place immediately following visitation at the funeral home beginning at 11AM officiated by Pastor James Elkin, the nephew of Boyd from Courtland, OH with internment being held at the Zion Cemetery of Porter in Porter Twp., Jefferson Co., PA

Memorial contributions may be made in loving memory to the Zion Cemetery Association of Porter: in care of Rodney McDivitt – 967 McDivitt Rd. Punxsutawney, PA 15767.

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home of Brookville, PA.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.