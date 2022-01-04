Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Honey-Mustard Breaded Chicken

The coating adds fast flavor to tender chicken cooked on the stovetop!

Ingredients

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (4 ounces each)

1 cup dry bread crumbs



1 teaspoon plus 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard, divided3 tablespoons honey2 tablespoons butter

Directions

-Flatten chicken to 1/4-in. thickness. In a shallow bowl, combine bread crumbs and 1 teaspoon of mustard. In another shallow bowl, combine honey and remaining mustard. Dip chicken in the honey-mustard mixture; then, coat it with crumbs.

-In a nonstick skillet, cook chicken over medium heat in butter for 4-6 minutes on each side or until chicken juices run clear.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.