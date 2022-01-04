Clarion County Reports 20 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths; 1 Case Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths as of Monday, January 3.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 6,607 while the death toll increased to 173.

Neighboring Forest County reported one new COVID-19 case as of Monday, moving the county’s total number to 1,865 and leaving the death toll at 31.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

1/3/22 – 18,114

12/31/21 through 1/2/22 – 55,093

12/30/21 – 20,104

12/29/21 – 16,765

12/28/21 – 12,905

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 12097 74 12171 276 Butler 33732 256 33988 617 (1 new) Clarion 6587 20 6607 173 (2 new) Clearfield 14643 77 14720 263 (1 new) Crawford 15466 76 15542 261 Elk 5405 39 5444 77 (1 new) Forest 1864 1 1865 31 Indiana 12697 114 12811 302 (4 new) Jefferson 6943 49 6992 185 McKean 6370 33 6403 115 (1 new) Mercer 18546 168 18714 433 (2 new) Venango 9076 27 9103 201 Warren 5625 48 5673 180

