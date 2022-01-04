Clarion Hospital Reports 26 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 26 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Monday, January 3, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 01/02/2022: 19,148

Test obtained at CH: 15,915

Positives: 3,806

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 01/02/2022: 89,470

Tests obtained at BMH: 26,786

Positives: 12,725

Hospital Inpatients as of 01/03/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 4 patients. 0 suspected. 4 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 42 patients. 0 suspected. 42 confirmed. 8 ICU.

PA DOH reporting: BMH reported 1 death 12/31/2021, 2 deaths 01/02/2022, and 3 deaths 01/03/2022.

Recommendations from Butler Healthcare System:

– Wear a mask

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

