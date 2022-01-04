Clarion Hospital Reports 26 New COVID-19 Cases
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 26 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.
The previous report was released on Thursday, December 30, 2021.
Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Monday, January 3, 2022
Testing
Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 01/02/2022: 19,148
Test obtained at CH: 15,915
Positives: 3,806
Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 01/02/2022: 89,470
Tests obtained at BMH: 26,786
Positives: 12,725
Hospital Inpatients as of 01/03/2022, 7:30 a.m.:
Clarion Hospital: 4 patients. 0 suspected. 4 confirmed. 0 ICU.
Butler Memorial Hospital: 42 patients. 0 suspected. 42 confirmed. 8 ICU.
PA DOH reporting: BMH reported 1 death 12/31/2021, 2 deaths 01/02/2022, and 3 deaths 01/03/2022.
Recommendations from Butler Healthcare System:
– Wear a mask
– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.
– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.
– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.
– If you feel sick, stay home.
Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.