Hearing for Area Woman Charged With Foodstamp Fraud Set for Thursday

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing a hearing on Thursday on criminal charges for reportedly committing foodstamp fraud.

Court documents indicate 23-year-old Miracle Ford, of Oil City, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in Forest County Central Court in front of Judge Daniel L. Miller at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, on the following charge:

– Fraud Obtain Foodstamps/Assistance, Felony 3

She is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charge stems from an investigation that began over two years ago.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on October 31, 2019, the Department of Human Services (DHS) became aware that a household member living with Miracle Ford was employed and receiving wages from an area business. The discovery was made via an Income Eligibility Verification Systems (IEVS) wage hit, and the case was then forwarded to the OSIG for further investigation.

The complaint states an investigator then verified – through DHS databases and an interview with a DHS Forest County Caseworker – that during the period of March 1, 2019, through October 31, 2019, Miracle Ford was authorized to receive and accepted SNAP benefits.

According to the complaint, Ford was apprised of her rights and reporting responsibilities on her application, signed and dated February 6, 2019, which informed her of the requirement to report all employment and income changes for every member in the household.

The investigator then verified that Ford failed to report the household member’s income from his employer.

The complaint notes certified SNAP benefit transcripts and an interview with the DHS Forest County caseworker found that Ford fraudulently received $1,802.00 in SNAP benefits during the period from March 1, 2019, through October 31, 2019, that she would not have been eligible to receive if she had properly reported the household member’s income from his employer.

Ford was arraigned on August 11 in front of Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller.

