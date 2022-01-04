Jane McElhattan, 66, of Franklin, PA passed away Thursday, December 30th, 2021 at the Caring Place of Franklin.

She was born December 16, 1955 in Oil City, PA, the daughter of Robert and Betty McElhattan.

Surviving are her sisters Kay Tansey of Roanoke, VA, Sally Knipp (James) of Pittsburgh, PA and Sue Griffen (David) of Springfield, IL., brother-in-law Dennis Hetrick of Clarion, PA, eight nieces and nephews, and nineteen great nieces and nephews.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, sister June Hetrick and nephew T.J. Hetrick.

Jane lived most of her life in Franklin with a ten year period in Dushore, PA.

She attended Franklin High School and graduated from Sullivan County High School in 1975.

She was a long-time member of Grace Lutheran Church and attended regularly.

Jane suffered many physical challenges her entire life and proved herself a fighter, often surprising her family with her will to carry on.

She enjoyed music, painting ceramics, volunteer tasks for her church, trips to the library and YMCA, as well as many family gatherings and trips.

Jane met and was helped by many kind people.

The family would like to thank all the teachers, medical staff, church members, the caregivers at Seneca group home, the staff at the Caring Place, Jeanne Linehan, Sandy Rhoads, Mary Slocum, Kim Posey and her granddaughters, Jan, and all the many others who reached out and gave Jane a helping hand. Thank you all for your kindness and love!

A Celebration of Jane’s Life will be announced at a later date.

She will be laid to rest at Salem Cemetery in Lamartine next to her parents.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

