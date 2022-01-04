June Marie (McFadden) Roddy died on January 3, 2022, at the Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born on December 10, 1937, to Clair McFadden and Grace (Norris) McFadden, in Irwin Township, Venango County, Pennsylvania.

She married Jack Roddy on September 10, 1955, and they made their home in Nectarine. The couple celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.

June always put others first her entire life, caring for so many of her relatives.

She was an excellent cook and enjoyed feeding the hummingbirds, doing Word Search Puzzles, and reading her Bible.

She was a devout Christian, and her faith was very strong.

She attended the Barkeyville Church of God.

Family was everything to her – she loved us all and we loved her back.

She constantly sent cards and phoned friends and family all over the USA, this was her special gift, and it was a blessing to so many people.

She is survived by her husband Jack; son Don and daughter-in-law Sharon of Clintonville; her daughter Pam Roddy Pollock and son-in-law Steve of Slippery Rock; her grandson Bradyn Roddy and his wife Leah of Simpsonville, South Carolina; her granddaughter Autumn Pollock Kellogg and her husband Derek Kellogg of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania; and her grandson Dan Pollock of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania.

She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren who were the joy of her life: Caleb, Natalie, and Max Roddy and Mackenna, Althea, Declan, and Ophelia Kellogg.

June was welcomed into heaven her parents, her son Jack Roddy and a granddaughter Jennifer Roddy.

According to her wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral services.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Family and friends may leave condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

