Kara Ann Zimmerman, 40, of Brookville, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Penn Highlands DuBois.

She was born in Kellersburg, Armstrong County, on February 09, 1981, a daughter of Alfred Raymond Bish and Judith (Barrett) Bish.

Her mother and stepfather, Judith and Mark Holben survive and reside in Widnoon.

Her father and stepmother, Ray and Letti Bish survive and reside in Kellersburg.

On August 10, 2002, she married her best friend, Jeffrey Michael Zimmerman. He survives and resides in Brookville.

Kara was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School.

She also attended Penn State University and earned a degree as a Physical Therapist Assistant.

Kara worked at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor.

She had a smile that exemplified the beautiful soul that she was.

She was kind and caring to all that had the opportunity to know her.

Kar was very actively involved in Knox Township Volunteer Fire Department, where she served as the QRS Lieutenant and was an EMT as well.

She enjoyed camping with her family, going hunting, and liked archery and shooting her purple pistol.

She had a very artistic flair and liked to paint on canvas and slate.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by two sons, Garrett and Grant Zimmerman, and Corryn Adams, whom she loved like a daughter, all from Brookville; two brothers, Corey Bish and wife Autumn of Kellersburg and Tyler Bish of Iowa.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert and Bertha Barrett.

There will be no viewing.

Arrangements entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Knox Township Volunteer Fire Company.

Memorial donations may be made in Kara’s memory to Knox Township Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 5005, Knoxdale, PA 15847.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.shumakerfh.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.