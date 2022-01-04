Michele L. Rowe, 63, of Fairmount City passed away the evening of January 1, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital after a five week battle with the Covid virus.

She was born in Kittanning on September 25, 1958 to the late C. Grant Minich and Dorothy M. (Yeaney) Minich.

She married Dane N. Rowe on October 14, 1978.

Michele worked for the Clarion Area School District for 35 years handling the payroll duties, just retiring this past June.

Michele was overjoyed at the birth of her grandson Ryder and spent as much time as possible with him.

She also enjoyed gardening, and just being outdoors, riding her four wheeler and working around the farm.

Michele is survived by her husband Dane and two sons: Evan Rowe, his wife Kim, and grandson Ryder of Fairmount City; and Ethan Rowe of Summerville.

Her mother, Dorothy M. Minich survives, as well as her three siblings: Carole (Minich) Vaught and husband Mick of Concord, North Carolina, brother Doug Minich and wife Jodi of Fairmount City and Sharon (Minich) Shaffer and husband Gerry of Turbotville, Pa. S

he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father C. Grant Minich, brother Jerome Minich and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Friends and family will be received on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 9am to 11am at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am at the funeral home with Pastor Tom Switzer of Grace Community Church officiating.

Interment will follow at the Shannondale Union Cemetery in Mayport.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

