Mildred T. Warring, 95, of Saegertown, formerly of Oil City, died at the Crawford County Care Center in Saegertown on Saturday morning, January 1, 2022.

She was born in Boston, Massachusetts on April 13, 1926 to the late John and Mildred Murphy.

She was a longtime member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Oil City.

Mildred loved playing Bingo, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and watching Hallmark movies and the Golden Girls.

Mildred also had a green thumb and loved flowers; and was a great cook and made wonderful holiday meals for her family to enjoy together.

She was lovingly referred to as “Spud” by her family.

She was married in Cuba, New York on August 15, 1947 to Carl C. Warring, and he preceded her in death.

She is survived by a son, Robert E. Warring and his wife Rebekah of Meadville; a daughter, Eva Mae Marshall of Williamsport; seven grandchildren: Christopher Warring, Dawn Warring, Cheryl Casbeer, Steve Walker, Lori Walker, Lisa Marshall, and Kurt Marshall; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Mildred is also survived by a very close friend who was like a daughter to her, Dianne Kluck.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a step-son, Harold Warring.

Visitation will be held Wednesday (Jan. 5) from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Wednesday at 1 p.m. with Rev. Jonathan Schmolt, parochial vicar of St. Joseph Parish, officiating.

Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

Mildred’s family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the entire staff at the Crawford County Care Center for providing excellent care to her during her stay there.

Everyone at the Care Center called Mildred “Grandma,” as she was part of their family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any veteran based charity or organization.

To express online condolences to Mildred’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

