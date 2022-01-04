 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

PASSHE Vice Chancellor to Speak at Clarion University’s Martin Luther King Breakfast

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Tina Horner - Clarion University

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-8ztXs5PdspEO2CLARION, Pa. – Clarion University will host the 10th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast on Monday, January 17, in Eagle Commons.

This year’s theme is The King Legacy: Becoming One.

The breakfast will begin at 9:00 a.m.

Dr. Denise Pearson, vice chancellor and chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, will deliver the keynote address. Ayanna Squair, a junior criminal justice administration major and sociology minor from Pittsburgh, will present the student address.

Cost is $8.00 at the door.

Those attending are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to support the university’s Student Resource Room. Free parking is available in the lots near Eagle Commons.

The annual event is sponsored by Clarion University and Clarion community organizations, charities, and churches.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.