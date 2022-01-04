PASSHE Vice Chancellor to Speak at Clarion University’s Martin Luther King Breakfast

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion University will host the 10th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast on Monday, January 17, in Eagle Commons.

This year’s theme is The King Legacy: Becoming One.

The breakfast will begin at 9:00 a.m.

Dr. Denise Pearson, vice chancellor and chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, will deliver the keynote address. Ayanna Squair, a junior criminal justice administration major and sociology minor from Pittsburgh, will present the student address.

Cost is $8.00 at the door.

Those attending are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to support the university’s Student Resource Room. Free parking is available in the lots near Eagle Commons.

The annual event is sponsored by Clarion University and Clarion community organizations, charities, and churches.

