 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police: Area Man Faces Charges Following Violent Domestic Assault on New Year’s Day

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

police-redPARKER CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man is facing charges following a violent domestic assault in Parker on New Year’s Day.

According to court documents, Butler-based State Police on Monday, January 3, filed the following criminal charges against 38-year-old William McCall, of Parker:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Misdemeanor 2

– Strangulation – Blocking the Nose and Mouth of the Person, Misdemeanor 2
– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3
– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

State Police in Butler were dispatched to a residence on South Ludlow Avenue in Parker City, Armstrong County, around 3:22 a.m. on Saturday, January 1, 2022, for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Police say it was then discovered that William McCall kicked in a known 50-year-old female victim’s door, broke the victim’s phone, and engaged in a physical altercation with the victim.

According to police, McCall was subsequently located at his residence and taken into custody.

Court documents indicate McCall was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen at 7:45 a.m. on January 1, 2022.

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Armstrong County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on January 12, 2022, with Judge Owen presiding.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.