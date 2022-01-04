Police: Area Man Faces Charges Following Violent Domestic Assault on New Year’s Day

PARKER CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man is facing charges following a violent domestic assault in Parker on New Year’s Day.

According to court documents, Butler-based State Police on Monday, January 3, filed the following criminal charges against 38-year-old William McCall, of Parker:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Misdemeanor 2



– Strangulation – Blocking the Nose and Mouth of the Person, Misdemeanor 2– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

State Police in Butler were dispatched to a residence on South Ludlow Avenue in Parker City, Armstrong County, around 3:22 a.m. on Saturday, January 1, 2022, for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Police say it was then discovered that William McCall kicked in a known 50-year-old female victim’s door, broke the victim’s phone, and engaged in a physical altercation with the victim.

According to police, McCall was subsequently located at his residence and taken into custody.

Court documents indicate McCall was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen at 7:45 a.m. on January 1, 2022.

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Armstrong County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on January 12, 2022, with Judge Owen presiding.

