Police Investigating Report of Sexual Assault of Two Girls in Elk Township

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating a report of sexual assault of two girls in Elk Township.

On December 23, 2021, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of two juvenile victims identified as a 12-year-old female from Elk Township and a 10-year-old female from Elk Township.

Police say the alleged assaults occurred at a location on US 322 in Elk Township, Clarion County, between December of 2018 and December of 2021.

While the suspect was listed as a 40-year-old Shippenville man with no name released in the initial report, Trooper Bauer of the Clarion-based State Police told exploreClarion.com the case involves 40-year-old Michael Allen Dyess, of Shippenville.

Dyess was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 3:30 p.m. on December 28, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Less Than 13 Years Old, Felony 2

– Aggravated Indecent Assault without Consent, Felony 2

– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3

– Endangering Welfare of Children, Felony 3

– Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

– Indecent Assault without Consent Of Other, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Course of Conduct with No Legitimate Purpose, Summary

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail pending $50,000.00 monetary bail.

According to Trooper Bauer, the investigation into the reports is ongoing.

No additional details are available at this time.

RELATED:

Shippenville Man Jailed for Alleged Sexual Abuse of 12-Year-Old Girl

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.