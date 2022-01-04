Police Seeking Information After Dog Shot Near Corsica

CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are seeking information after a man’s dog was shot in his yard near Corsica on New Year’s Day.

Punxsutawney-based State Police say around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, January 1, 2022, unknown individual(s) shot a known 33-year-old Corsica man’s dog in the victim’s front yard on Dickey Road in Clover Township, Jefferson County.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Punxsutawney-based State Police at 814-938-0510.

