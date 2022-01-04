Rimersburg Man Accused of Assaulting Victim, Threatening to Kill Him, Burn His Car Due in Court Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg man is facing a hearing on Tuesday morning on criminal charges for allegedly breaking into a victim’s house, assaulting him, and threatening to kill him and burn his car.

Court documents indicate 51-year-old John A Hayward is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:30 a.m. on January 4 on the following charges:

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1



– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

He is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that took place in early November 2021.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on November 4, 2021, a known victim contacted New Bethlehem Borough Police to report an assault. He stated that John “Mel” Hayward showed up at his Rimersburg Borough home, knocked on the door, and “demanded his car parts back.”

According to the victim, he gave Hayward the parts he was referencing, and Hayward then demanded money, as well. The victim said that he didn’t owe him any money and attempted to close his residence door, but Hayward reportedly kicked and shoved the door open, overpowering him, according to the complaint.

Hayward then reportedly grabbed the victim, placed him in a headlock, and threatened to burn his car and kill him, The victim was able to push Hayward outside and escape the headlock, the complaint notes.

A known woman then arrived at the scene, and she told Hayward to leave. Hayward reportedly responded by pushing the woman. The victim indicated Hayward then told him again that he was going to “burn his car and kill him,” and then left the scene, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, the victim suffered visible contusions on his nose and elbow from the physical altercation with Hayward.

Hayward was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 2:40 p.m. on November 23, 2021.

