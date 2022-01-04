State Police Calls: Identity Theft, Criminal Mischief

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft by Deception/Identity Theft in Paint Township

Around 6:21 p.m. on December 29, 2021, Clarion-based State Police investigated a report of identity theft in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say a fraudulent unemployment claim was made under the identity of a known 61-year-old male victim from Shippenville.

Criminal Mischief in Perry Township

Around 6:42 p.m. on December 21, 2021, Clarion-based State Police received a report of an incident of criminal mischief that reportedly took place on Doc Walker Road near Dick Road in Perry Township, Clarion County.

Police say unknown individual(s) smashed the windshield of a 2007 Chevrolet that was parked on Doc Walker Road due to a flat tire.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.