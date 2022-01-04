 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Identity Theft, Criminal Mischief

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK1538-2 copyCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft by Deception/Identity Theft in Paint Township

Around 6:21 p.m. on December 29, 2021, Clarion-based State Police investigated a report of identity theft in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say a fraudulent unemployment claim was made under the identity of a known 61-year-old male victim from Shippenville.

Criminal Mischief in Perry Township

Around 6:42 p.m. on December 21, 2021, Clarion-based State Police received a report of an incident of criminal mischief that reportedly took place on Doc Walker Road near Dick Road in Perry Township, Clarion County.

Police say unknown individual(s) smashed the windshield of a 2007 Chevrolet that was parked on Doc Walker Road due to a flat tire.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.