Tina Marie Wolfe, 54, of Emlenton passed away at 10:45 PM Thursday evening (12-30-21) at UPMC Northwest following a lengthy battle with Covid-19.

Tina was born on September 12, 1967, in Butler, Pa. to the late Hazel Snow.

She had worked as a cashier at both Co-Go’s and Uni-mart of Emlenton.

At the time of her final illness, she was employed by TTSR of Foxburg.

She is survived by her husband Dennie Michael “Mike” Wolfe, daughter Megan (companion David C. McAnallen) Wolfe of Parker and son Christopher “Chris” (Jennifer) Kriebel of Parker; four grandchildren: Alexis and Austin (Ashley) Kriebel, David M. McAnallen, and Makenna McAnallen; great-grandchild Braxton Hilliard; sister Kelley Hueling of Grove City.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by grandchild Ashley N. Kriebel in November 2021.

Visitation 2-4 and 5-7 PM Tuesday (01-04) at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Washington St., Eau Claire, where a private funeral service will follow.

Use of masks and social distancing are encouraged.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.