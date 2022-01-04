Clarion Borough Council Holds Reorganizational Meeting; Shirey Honored by Mayor

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Before their regular meeting on Monday night, Clarion Borough council held their reorganization meeting, welcoming new council member Patty Schmader and returning members Rachel Roberts, Benjamin Aaron, and Keaton MacBeth.

(Pictured above, from left: Jennifer Fulmer Vison and Noreen Shirey)

Certificates of election and the swearing-in of the four members were done at a time prior to the meeting, said council president Carol Lapinto, who was unanimously re-elected as president.

Aaron was re-elected vice president. and Roberts was appointed to act in a pro tempore capacity, if needed.

Tim Magrini was appointed to the Vacancy Board; John Marshall was re-appointed solicitor; and Todd Colosimo was re-appointed borough treasurer.

William Peck IV was re-appointed police chief, and Scott Sharar was appointed zoning officer.

Borough secretary Linda Lavan-Preston was reappointed as borough secretary and was given a new charge of chief administrative officer for the borough. It was noted this was a promotion for Lavan-Preston with Aaron stating it will help the borough run more efficiently.

Shirey Honored by Mayor for Wreaths Across America

January 3rd through January 10th was proclaimed as Noreen Shirey Week.

In her first proclamation as Clarion Borough mayor, Jennifer Fulmer Vinson recognized Shirey for her role in organizing local Wreaths Across America ceremonies.

“She has worked to bring Wreaths Across America to Clarion Borough and Clarion County for the last three years.” said Vinson, “Therefore, I, Jennifer Vinson, mayor of the borough of Clarion do hereby proclaim and declare January 3 through 10 to be Noreen Shirey Week as her work has already begun for the 2022 Wreaths Across America event.”

In other business, the council:

Approved the proposal from First United National Bank for 2022 tax anticipation note in the amount $300,000.00 with a 1.95% interest rate.

Gave permission to Clarion County to drawdown CDBG funds to reimburse the general fund in the amount of $12,063.90.

Gave permission to Clarion County to drawdown CDBG funds for M and B Services in the amount of $8,015.15 minus retainage for the Main Street Improvements Project.

Extended the Main Street Improvements Project completion time to January 31, 2022.

Approved The EADS Group as borough engineer for 2022.

Approves Susquehanna Accounting Consulting as the borough’s financial consultant for 2022 at a rate of $190.00.

Approved Chuck Bartley to a five-year term on the stormwater authority board to expire in January of 2027.

Appointed Pete Bauer and Jamie Phillips to a three-year term as alternates on the zoning hearing board to expire at the end of 2024.

Approved an agreement with Delta Development Group to assist with DCNR grant application for pool improvements for $2,500.00 for four months beginning in January of 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.