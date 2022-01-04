UPMC Northwest Welcomes The First Baby Of The New Year, Kicks Off New Reading Program

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – UPMC Northwest has welcomed the first baby born in Venango County this year.

Baby Joyce, daughter of Devon Johnson and Rachel Wagonseller of Cooperstown, was the first baby born at UPMC Northwest in 2022 at 2:35 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Baby Joyce’s family is also the first to be registered for a new reading program at the hospital.

The Northwest Hospital Foundation and the United Way of Venango County have partnered to ensure all babies born at UPMC Northwest have the opportunity to register for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library if they live in Venango, Clarion, and Forest counties.

Every baby will receive Dolly Parton’s first Imagination Library book, The Little Engine That Could.

Babies and children who are enrolled in the Imagination Library program from eligible counties receive one new book in the mail each month from birth until their fifth birthday. The program helps families create a personal library of up to 60 books at no cost to them, with a goal of establishing a child’s early reading experience and habits.

Nurses in the Family Birthing Center at UPMC Northwest educate parents of eligible children about the program and assist with the brief registration form. Approximately 600 babies are born annually at Northwest.

Books are selected by a national panel of early childhood literacy experts who review hundreds of children’s books each year and choose those that best fit the needs of children as they learn and grow.

“This kind of partnership, especially now, is much needed to be able to continue offering this program in Venango County,” said Will Price, Executive Director, United Way of Venango County.

“United Way is committed to helping children in our community to be successful in school and life. This program guarantees access to books and inspires parents to read to their children. As little as fifteen minutes a day has a giant impact on a child.”

The Imagination Library pays for the books and UWVC raises funds to cover the cost of shipping the books, which is about $30 a year per child. They also make the program accessible to all preschool children in the area. Currently, over 1,200 children in Venango and Forest Counties are enrolled in the program and over 1,500 children have graduated.

“Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program aligns with our Education Initiative to increase kindergarten readiness, third-grade reading scores and high school graduation rates. Research shows that reading aloud is the single most important thing you can do to help a child prepare for reading and learning,” Price noted.

“We want to give a special thank you to the McElhattan Foundation for their generous support of this project, and for helping us bridge the gap on literary success for the children born at UPMC Northwest,” said Theresa Edder, Executive Director of the Northwest Hospital Foundation

For more information on how you can help more children in Venango or Forest Counties receive age-appropriate books, please contact Will Price at 814-676-6545, [email protected] and unitedwayofvenangocounty.org; or to learn more about supporting the Family Birthing Center at UPMC Northwest, contact Theresa Edder at 814-676-7145, NorthwestHospitalFoundation.org.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.