 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 8pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. West wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Snow likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – Scattered snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 24. West wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – Isolated snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 33.

Saturday Night – Snow, mainly after 1am. Low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday – Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 8am. High near 43. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night – Snow likely, possibly mixed with rain before 8pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 21.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.