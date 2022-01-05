A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 8pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. West wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Snow likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – Scattered snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 24. West wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – Isolated snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 33.

Saturday Night – Snow, mainly after 1am. Low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday – Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 8am. High near 43. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night – Snow likely, possibly mixed with rain before 8pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 21.

