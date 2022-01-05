Area Woman Faces New Charges Following Violent Incident on Christmas Eve in Pinegrove Township

PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman already facing charges related to a scuffle with sheriff’s deputies is facing additional charges following a violent domestic incident at a party on Christmas Eve in Pinegrove Township.

Court documents indicate the Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Dawn Marie Rice on December 24, 2021.

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, December 24, 2021, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Rice Lane, in Pinegrove Township, Venango County, for a report of a domestic incident.

The complaint indicates a known victim told police that he has temporary custody of Dawn Rice‘s children due to an ongoing Children and Youth Services (CYS) investigation. The victim reported Rice was at the residence on December 24 for a Christmas party, but while she was there, she attempted to take her child, even though she was not permitted to do so.

The victim told police a second victim attempted to remove Rice from the residence, but Rice refused to leave and then became physically violent. He reported that he restrained Rice, and she then bit him on the right forearm and left hand. Rice then brandished a black BB gun from her waistband in an attempt to threaten him, the complaint states.

The bites caused lacerations that required medical attention, the complaint notes.

Police also spoke with the second victim, who indicated she had asked Rice to leave after Rice had attempted to take her (Rice’s) son when she was not permitted to do so. The second victim told police when Rice was informed she was not allowed to take her son, she became “agitated and physically violent” then refused to leave when asked to do so. The second victim noted Rice attempted to physically assault the first victim, and when the first victim restrained Rice, she bit him and brandished a gun, according to the complaint.

Rice was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish at 8:15 p.m. on December 24, 2021, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Unable to post $15,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on January 12, 2022, in Venango County Central Court.

Additional Case Against Rice

Additionally, court documents indicate the following charges against Rice were held for court on December 22, 2021:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Obstruct Administration of Law/Other Government Function, Misdemeanor 2

The above charges have been transferred to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas where the case is continuing to make its way through the court system.

