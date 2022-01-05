Carol “Tootie” A. Hagerty, 77, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA.

Born December 17, 1944, in Franklin, PA, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Louise (Beatty) Montgomery.

On November 8, 1963, Carol married the love of her life, Charles Hagerty; he passed away on September 5, 2021.

For nineteen years, Carol was employed at Shingledecker Welding as a secretary.

In her spare time, she enjoyed bowling, decorating for the holidays, spending time with her grandchildren and her great grandchildren, and loving on her dog, Honey.

Carol was also an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Mickey Mouse.

She graciously volunteered her time to serve as a secretary for the Galloway United Methodist Church.

Although she kept herself busy with her family and multiple hobbies she dearly missed her husband, Skip, all the time.

Carol will be forever missed and remembered by her two sons, John J. Hagerty and his wife, Barbara, of Chickasha, Okla., and Elmer “Will” Williams and his wife, Merri, of Dempseytown, PA; her daughter, Tammy Jo Hagerty-Myers and her husband, David, of Franklin, PA; her ten grandchildren, Nicole Abrams and her husband, Sonny, Kristy Couch and her husband, Joe, Samantha Hannah and her significant other, Kenny, Steven Myers and his wife, Kali, Shannon Free and her husband, Brad, Shaylee Myers and her fiancé, Brandon, Stephanie Anderson and her husband, Brett, Johnny Mullen and his wife, Emily, Lindsey McFate and her husband, Sam, Bailey Johnson; and by her twenty-one great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents, her brother, Donald Montgomery; and by one great-grandson.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323, from 10 am to 12 pm.

Immediately following visitation, funeral services for Carol will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 starting at 12 pm at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. with Roy Gerhart, pastor of Galloway United Methodist Church, officiating.

Carol will be laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Carol’s honor to the charity of one’s choice.

To send flowers, cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

