Cheryl L. Simpson, 73, of Brookside Lane, Brookville, PA formerly of Buffalo, NY passed away peacefully on January 1, 2022, at the Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler, PA.

She was born on April 11,1948 in Brookville, PA, the daughter of Paul L. “Grundy” Simpson (who preceded her in 1981) and Harriett R. Gates Simpson Songer (who survives)

Cheryl was a 1966 graduate of the Clarion-Limestone High-School, the Pittsburgh Technical College, now called the Penn Commercial/Technical School opening in 1929 in Washington, PA and in 1969 became the Washington Institute of Technology, after graduation she moved to Erie, PA and started working for the Downtowner Hotel, now called the prestigious Avalon Hotel, later moving to Buffalo, NY to work for Smith’s Pharmacy, and finally work for the Erie Co. Probation Office in Buffalo, NY as a secretary until her retirement in 2011.

Cheryl was a huge Buffalo Bills fan, enjoyed traveling, going to Las Vegas and on cruises, loved playing Bingo, collecting Giraffes, and especially listening to Kenny Rodgers, seeing him in concert many, many times, but what she loved most was spoiling her nieces, spending time with them and buying them clothes, or whatever they wanted.

Cheryl was the oldest of 6 siblings, survived by her Mother Harriett, brothers – Charles (wife Penny) Simpson of Corsica, PA, William (wife Cathy) Simpson of Strattanville, PA, Dennis “Buckwheat” Simpson of Corsica, PA; Sister – Lisa (husband Jeff) Taylor of Corsica, PA, Sister-in-Law Tonya Swartzlander of Clarion, PA, and her cousin who was more like a sister Vicki Snyder of Corsica, PA.

She was preceded in her passing by her father and 1 Brother James Simpson.

The family of Cheryl L. Simpson will welcome friends on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 4PM to 8PM at the Peterson Funeral Home 153 Jefferson St., Brookville, PA 15825 with a service in her loving memory to be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 11AM with the Rev. Jeff Foor of the Corsica United Methodist Church presiding.

Internment will take place in the Pisgah Presbyterian Cemetery in Corsica, PA, and in leu of flowers, memorial donations in her loving memory may be made to the Corsica Volunteer Fire Company – 201 Main St. Corsica, PA 15829, the Corsica Methodist Church – 337 Route 949 Corsica, PA 15829, or to the Tri County Animal Rescue Shelter – 9562 US 322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home of Brookville, PA.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.