Clarion County Commissioners Reorganize for 2022

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Except for some surprise visitors on Zoom, Clarion County Commissioners held their reorganization meeting on Tuesday morning, outlining leadership positions and commissioner committee assignments.

(Pictured above: Front, left to right: Commissioners Ed Heasley, Ted Tharan, and Wayne Brosius; and Back, left to right: Jillian M. Fischer as Chief Clerk/County Administrator and FEMA Administrator and Mindy Frampton as Deputy Chief Clerk.)

Near the end of the meeting on a large wall-mounted screen in the 330 Main Street Conference Room for Zoom participants, a few additional unknown connections were made and suddenly the screen showed a clapping monkey and a pornographic video clip. The screen was quickly turned off, and authorities will investigate how it all happened.

The meeting started with the election of officers and there were no surprises.

Ted Tharan will continue to serve as chairperson of the board of commissioners, with Wayne Brosius appointed as vice-chairperson, and Ed Heasley as secretary.

Each commissioner was assigned to committees and boards.

Theodore W. Tharan

o Board of Elections

o Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC)

o Prison Board of Inspectors

o Records Improvement Committee

o Retirement Board

o Safety Committee

o Salary Board

o Children and Youth Services (CYS)

o Communications/Emergency Management

o Community Action

o Criminal Justice Advisory Board (CJAB)

o Economic Development

o Northwest Commission

Wayne R. Brosius

o Board of Elections

o Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC)

o Prison Board of Inspectors

o Records Improvement Committee

o Retirement Board

o Safety Committee

o Salary Board

o Airport Authority

o Armstrong, Indiana, Clarion (AIC) D&A Commission

o Clarion Conservation District

o Hotel Tax Committee

o Housing Authority

o Library Association

o Penn State Extension

o Transportation Advisory Committee, TAC (NW Planning)

o Workforce Investment Act Board (WIB)

Edward Heasley

o Board of Elections

o Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC)

o Prison Board of Inspectors

o Records Improvement Committee

o Retirement Board

o Safety Committee

o Salary Board

o Child Death Review Team

o Clarion County Emergency Medical Services Task Force

o Clarion County Fair Board

o Emergency Food & Shelter Board

o Family Net Advisory Board (Clarion Co. Promise)

o MH/DD Advisory Board

o Penn Soil Council

o Planning Commission (County)

Appointments:

– Jillian M. Fischer as Chief Clerk/County Administrator and FEMA Administrator

– Mindy Frampton as Deputy Chief Clerk

– Christopher Gabriel of Carfardi, Ferguson, Wyrick, Weis & Gabriel, LLC, as Solicitor

Banks of Deposit for 2022 include:

• S & T Bank

• Clarion County Community Bank

• Clarion Federal Credit Union

• Farmers National Bank

• First United National Bank

• Northwest Savings Bank

• PNC Bank

• PLGIT (PA Local Government Investment Trust)

Commissioners’, Salary, and Retirement Board Meeting Schedule – 2022

– Meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. unless otherwise noted.

– Retirement Board is included in the last meeting of each month following the Salary Board.

o January 11th, January 25th

o February 8th, February 22nd

o March 8th, March 23rd (Wednesday)

o April 12th, April 26th

o May 10th, May 24th

o June 14th, June 28th

o July 12th, July 26h

o August 11th (Thursday), August 23rd

o September 13th, September 27th

o October 11th, October 25th

o November 9th (Wednesday), November 23rd (Wednesday)

o December 13th, December 27th

Board of Inspectors Clarion County Prison Meeting Schedule – 2022

Meetings are scheduled for the first Friday of each month at 9:00 a.m. in the Admin Building conference room unless otherwise noted.

o January 7th

o February 4th

o March 4th (Prison)

o April 1st

o May 6th

o June 3rd (Prison)

o July 1st

o August 5th

o September 2nd (Prison)

o October 7th

o November 4th

o December 2nd (Prison)

Records Improvement Meetings for the year 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the large conference room on May 17 and November 8.

Election Days for the year 2022

o General Primary Election Day – May 18th

o Election Return Board – May 20th

o General Election Day – November 8th

o Election Return Board – November 11th

The first resolution of 2022 was approved for the execution of great agreements and contracts.

The resolution states that the Board of Commissioners may be authorized and directed to sign any and all agreements, contracts, or grants for the County of Clarion and on behalf of all county-related offices and departments.

Upon such signing, these documents will then be presented and placed on the next Commissioners Board Agenda, for official review and ratification by the Board of Commissioners.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.