 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Peanut Butter Sheet Cake

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

If you have never tried peanut butter sheet cake, you’re definitely missing out!

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup water
3/4 cup butter, cubed
1/2 cup chunky peanut butter
1/4 cup canola oil
2 large eggs, room temperature
1/2 cup buttermilk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Glaze:
2/3 cup sugar
1/3 cup evaporated milk
1 tablespoon butter
1/3 cup chunky peanut butter
1/3 cup miniature marshmallows
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 15x10x1-in. baking pan.

-In a large bowl, whisk flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt. In a small saucepan, combine water and butter; bring just to a boil. Stir in peanut butter and oil until blended. Stir into flour mixture. In a small bowl, whisk eggs, buttermilk, and vanilla until blended; add to flour mixture, whisking constantly.

-Transfer to prepared pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 20-25 minutes.

-Meanwhile, for the glaze, combine sugar, milk, and butter in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in peanut butter, marshmallows and vanilla until blended. Spoon over warm cake, spreading evenly. Cool on a wire rack.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.