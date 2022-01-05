Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Peanut Butter Sheet Cake

If you have never tried peanut butter sheet cake, you’re definitely missing out!

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups sugar



1 teaspoon baking soda1/2 teaspoon salt1 cup water3/4 cup butter, cubed1/2 cup chunky peanut butter1/4 cup canola oil2 large eggs, room temperature1/2 cup buttermilk1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Glaze:

2/3 cup sugar

1/3 cup evaporated milk

1 tablespoon butter

1/3 cup chunky peanut butter

1/3 cup miniature marshmallows

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 15x10x1-in. baking pan.

-In a large bowl, whisk flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt. In a small saucepan, combine water and butter; bring just to a boil. Stir in peanut butter and oil until blended. Stir into flour mixture. In a small bowl, whisk eggs, buttermilk, and vanilla until blended; add to flour mixture, whisking constantly.

-Transfer to prepared pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 20-25 minutes.

-Meanwhile, for the glaze, combine sugar, milk, and butter in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in peanut butter, marshmallows and vanilla until blended. Spoon over warm cake, spreading evenly. Cool on a wire rack.

