Clarion County Reports 45 New COVID-19 Cases; 11 Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 45 new COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, January 4.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 6,652 while the death toll remained at 173.

Neighboring Forest County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, moving the county’s total number to 1,876 and leaving the death toll at 31.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

1/4/22 – 21,732

1/3/22 – 18,114

12/31/21 through 1/2/22 – 55,093

12/30/21 – 20,104

12/29/21 – 16,765

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 12171 122 12293 277 (1 new) Butler 33988 405 34393 620 (3 new) Clarion 6607 45 6652 173 Clearfield 14720 86 14806 263 Crawford 15542 189 15731 262 (1 new) Elk 5444 41 5485 78 (1 new) Forest 1865 11 1876 31 Indiana 12811 137 12948 303 (1 new) Jefferson 6992 41 7033 186 (1 new) McKean 6403 24 6427 115 Mercer 18714 197 18911 434 (1 new) Venango 9103 35 9138 202 (1 new) Warren 5673 84 5757 181 (1 new)

