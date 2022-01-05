Constance “Connie” Joyce Weaver, 80, of Knox, passed away January 3, 2022 at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca following a brief illness.

Born July 7, 1941, in Knox, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Agnes Snively Shreffler.

Connie graduated from Keystone High School.

She worked at Hirsch’s Meats, Hepler Meats and Sears and Roebuck.

She was a member at Grace E.C. Church in Nineveh.

Connie adored her children, grand children and great grand children.

She loved spending time with her family and her church family, bowling, watching the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins and going to lunch monthly with her classmates.

Loved ones left to cherish Connie’s memory are her daughter Crystal (Mike) Bowser of Knox, her two sons Dana Weaver of Franklin and Mike (Sue) Weaver Knox; her grand children Cole (Holly) Bowser, Lane Bowser, Desiree (Holcy Furlong) Thompson, Miranda (Colt) Turnipseed, Rachael Weaver, Briana (Rikky) Romain, Mallory (Tyson) Adams and Miranda Bowser and her great grand children Memphis, Mahayla, Alaina, Aria, Malakai and Trey.

Also surviving are Connie’s brothers and sisters Darlene Weaver, Patricia Wenner, Pete (Bonnie) Shreffler, Larry (Dottie) Shreffler, Ann (Art) Beck and Joan Amsler; a sister in law Diane Shreffler, brother in law Albert King and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill Shreffler and Charles R. “Dick” Shreffler and two sisters Shirley King and Barbara Lynn.

The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc., 504 East Penn Ave., Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor John Friedlund of Grace E.C. Church officiating.

Interment will follow at the Starr Cemetery in Nineveh.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to the Grace EC Church, 2561 Grace Church Road, Knox, PA 16232.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

