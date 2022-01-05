Elizabeth A. “Betty” Porter, 103, of Oil City went to the loving arms of her Savior and friend Jesus on Friday, December 24, 2021.

The birds will sing sweetly the flowers bloom beautifully and the Son will shine so bright and warm on you.

Those of us who loved her will miss her sweet spirit.

Those of us who also hold Jesus as our Friend and Savior look forward to the glorious reunion.

Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, reading her Bible and having a personal relationship with her Savior, Jesus Christ.

Her trust in God during difficult times has been an inspiration to many.

She prayed for family, friends, and their acquaintances when they were facing challenging situations.

Betty enjoyed sending cards to those she knew to help them celebrate or support them through difficult times.

She was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City.

There she helped with the monthly dinners until she was 100.

She was a member of the Miriam Circle where she helped make quilts for overseas.

She enjoyed the companionship of her dogs and the many walks at Two Mile Run County Park.

Betty also enjoyed gardening, whether it be the small one in her back yard or a larger one in the country.

In the fall she would be canning and freezing her harvest to enjoy during the winter.

Betty loved her country and did not miss voting in person until this past November.

She was a poll worker in Oil City for many years, working alongside her husband assisting in many elections.

She was born February 18, 1918 in Canal Township to the late Clarence and Bertha (Tingley) Baker.

She was married to William H. Porter who preceded her in death in 1986.

Betty leaves behind her very dear friend and sister Emma Benson; two loving daughters, Sherry L. Miller of Seneca and Vicki A. Porter of Oil City.

Betty also leaves behind two special nephews Bill Baker and his wife Nancy of Oil City and Mike Hewston and his fiancée Nikki Adams of Melbourne, FL, who fondly call her Mom.

She is also survived by her dearest friend Lois Follsteadt of Seneca.

Other family include her grandson, Jeremiah Miller and his wife Ashley of Lancaster and their children Zeke, Titus, Jude and Luke; her granddaughter Kelly Miller of Seneca, and a very special young man her great-great grandson Casen who befriended her when she was 102.

She also had numerous other nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Henry L. and Edward L. Baker, her sister Treva Carey.

More recently in this last year she lost her son-in-law Ken Miller, who affectionately called her “Baby” and her grandson Tim Miller.

A celebration service of her favorite hymns will be held at Cornerstone Bible Church, 407 West First Street in Oil City on Sunday (January 9th) at 2 p.m.

It will also include a time for sharing memories and stories.

The service will be officiated by Rev. J. Michael Parsh, pastor at Zion Lutheran Church (Betty’s home church) and Pastor Tim Hinzman of Cornerstone Bible Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 207 State Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

Funeral arrangements were competed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to her family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.