Featured Local Job: Residential Plumbing Service Technician
Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning, in Clarion, currently has an opening for a Residential Plumbing Service Technician.
Min Yrs Experience: 5 Years
Education: High School/GED
Salary Range: $45,000-$60,000
Job Description:
Plumbing Service Technician needed for small HVAC and Plumbing service company located in Clarion, PA. The successful candidate will be required to service, repair maintain, and at times install residential plumbing systems.
Technical abilities needed by the successful candidate include:
- Water Heater service and installation
- Pipe Fitting with Copper, PEX, Quest, CPVC, PVC, ABS, Poly and Iron/threaded pipe
- Neat and quality workmanship
- Pump service and installation
- General troubleshooting
- Gas line sizing
- Drain Cleaning
- Water conditioning
Personal attributes of the successful candidate include:
- Good communication skills
- Enjoy and be comfortable interacting with customers
- Able to work independently
- Ability to explore customer needs and provide them with service options to meet their needs
- Safe driver
- Desire to be a team member and participate in the development and execution of company policies
The essential functions of the Service Technician are to provide general mechanical repairs and services. This position handles service calls to customers in their homes and utilizes customer
service training to educate and assist customers in choosing service, products, and payment options.
Benefits Offered:
- Medical
- Retirement
- Vehicle Provided
- Gas
Other Benefits include:
To apply, send resumes to [email protected]
