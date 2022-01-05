German Firm Acquires Titusville Business

TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Jack A. Roser, President and CEO of RTI, recently confirmed that that Roser Technologies, Inc. (RTI) and KME Special Products GmbH &Co. KG (KME Special) have entered into an acquisition agreement through its subsidiary, KME Special Products America Inc., on January 1, 2022.

“With KME Special’s long company history with roots dating back to 1886, and their reputation for producing high-quality products with a global footprint, they seemed to be a perfect strategic fit for RTI’s long-term succession plans,” Roser said in a release.

“KME Special’s innovative copper technology, paired with RTI’s proven high-quality service standards, ideally positions us to provide additional value and alternative solutions for customers across the North American market. Our combined expertise will drive efficiency and performance through full provision of sales and service under one umbrella. This allows us to pass on improved efficiency and vital global market access to customers seeking new opportunities in today’s highly competitive environment.”

Roser Technologies, Inc (RTI) is a premier provider of continuous caster maintenance services to all major steel producers throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Based in Titusville, PA, RTI designs, manufactures, and refurbishes caster mold and segment components along with other critical parts used to manufacture steel.

RTI was founded by the Roser family in 2001 and currently employs 155 dedicated employees. Since 2001, RTI has become an industry leader in continuous caster mold and segment repair. In 2016, RTI added a state-of-the-art clad roll overlay division for processing caster and other rolls used in the steel manufacturing process. RTI further expanded capacities in 2018 with the acquisition of Vertical Seal, in operation since 1949 and known as the industry leader in refurbishing rolling mill components. In recent years, Vertical Seal has further expanded into additional rolling mill components, such as work roll chocks, backup chocks, and a variety of other custom-designed parts and specialty services.

“We look forward to partnering with the company’s management team and employees to further build on our mutual success,” Roser said.

“We will continue operating as RTI in all four facilities between Titusville and Pleasantville, with continued services for both RTI’s and KME Special’s customer base. We are anticipating adding additional employees, machinery, etc. to meet this demand. We are very excited about the future opportunities for our customers, our community, and our employees. This deal is a win for everyone involved.”

KME Special Products & Solutions is the global leader in customer-specific products and solutions in copper and copper alloys. The company employs a total workforce of about 1,200 employees globally and operates with a global sales network and main production sites in Germany, the USA, China, and India and several service centers in all major regions of steel production.

