James Lee Young, age 92, of Leeper, passed away early Tuesday morning, January 4, 2022, at his home following a lengthy illness.

Born February 22, 1929, in Knox, he was a son of the late George and Genevieve Zerby Young.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Jim married the former Betty Lou Cameron on April 27, 1957, and she survives.

He moved to Leeper after spending over 40 years in Euclid, Ohio and was an industrial salesman for the SealRite Corporation.

Jim was a member of the Edenburg Lodge #550 of Knox, New Castle Consistory and Craig E. Fleming American Legion Post #66 of Clarion.

He enjoyed playing softball and tennis and was an avid fisherman and enjoyed traveling to Canada to fish.

Survivors include his wife, Betty; three daughters: Susan Ann Truesdale (Gary) of Littleton, Colorado; Janet Lee Austen (Dwight) of Willoughby, Ohio and Patricia Michele Benjamin (Wayne) of Post Falls, Idaho, and six grandchildren: Kate Brookes (Garrett), Audrey Truesdale, Meredith Michaels (Robert), Aaron Benjamin, Sam Austen and Grant Benjamin.

Jim is also survived by a brother, Tom Young, of Kennerdell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Max Young.

Family and friends will be received from 6-7 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

A masonic service, performed by the Edenburg Lodge #550 of Knox, will follow at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home.

Family and friends will also be received from 10-11 a.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood Street, Clarion.

Military honors will be accorded at 11 a.m. Monday in the church by the Craig E. Fleming American Legion Post #66 of Clarion.

Funeral services will immediately follow with Reverend Dan Myers officiating.

Interment will take place in the Scotch Hill Union Cemetery in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be given in the name of James Lee Young to Clarion-Forest VNA/Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 (cfvna.org); Erie Shriners Hospital for Children, 1645 W. 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505 (shrinerschildrens.org) or the Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 122, Leeper, PA 16233

Online condolences may be sent to Jim’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

